Better Together Heidelberg works to revitalize downtown

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - Better Together Heidelberg is hosting a grand opening celebration for businesses downtown Saturday. The official grand openings will be at 7 p.m. on Main Street.
Better Together is a local organization made up of community members working to revitalize the city. One of their goals is to bring more business and traffic downtown.
"I remember as a child growing up in Heidelberg, we came every Saturday with our grandparents, and we walked to the different businesses to shop,” said T&T Tax Services owner Monica Page. “But since then, the area has been abandoned by many business owners.”
Jamaal Barnett describes what it’s been like owning his barbershop on Main Street for the past few years.
“You know, I was down here for a while before anybody else came down here," Barnett said. “It was lonely. I was getting lonely coming out of the shop by myself, the streets being empty.”
But Better Together Heidelberg is working to change that and bring people back downtown. Page says that’s why she moved her business.
“I’ve been here like 16 years on the outskirts of downtown, always wanted to be downtown," Page said. "Once Better Together came in and wanted to revitalize the downtown, that was my perfect opportunity to take advantage and come back downtown.”
And 1 Country Quickstop owner Teresa Brown has been working for five months to prepare for the opening of her brand-new store just across the street from Page’s tax services.
“I’m just so excited to be a part of this and to be able open something downtown," Brown said. "I just want to let everybody know that dreams do really come true.”
Located farther down Main Street, Gray Wolf Fitness owners say they’re excited for people to come and see what the area has to offer now.
“We just want everybody to see all the effort and hard work that all the patrons have been putting in, all the entrepreneurs are putting in, and we’re hoping to bring more business to the city,” Dyneisha Webb said.
Frederick Cooper was thankful that the community rallied around the business, donating equipment before the opening.
Barnett says he knew he made the right choice to open his location downtown.
“I wanted to invest in my hometown before I invest anywhere else,” Barnett said.
And that’s what Better Together Heidelberg is working toward as well.
