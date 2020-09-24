Water line repaired at Wayne County church after dispute with landowner

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Wayne County church had its water restored Thursday after a dispute with a neighboring landowner left the church without water for more than three months.
According to church members, it all started when a piece of property adjoining the Philadelphus Presbyterian Church was sold and the new landowner dug up the church’s water line while having a road built onto his land.
Wayne County District 2 Supervisor Marvin Chapman said the water line is on the right-of-way and should not have been disturbed.
Paul Walker Sr., a member at Philadelphus Church, says that they approached the landowner about the issue and were told they could pay to have the line repaired if they wanted it to be fixed.
But church members said after crews arrived to do the work, they were met with intimidation from the neighbor and left without finishing the job.
Thursday, those workers returned to the site with several Wayne County deputies and some church members to monitor the progress.
The plumbers quickly repaired the busted water line and after nearly four months, and the church has water running to its facilities again.
“I understand that these things are gifts of God, he’s testing us,” Walker said, “I’m reminded of Romans 8:28, ‘All things work together for good, for those who love the Lord and called according to his purpose.' I believe it.”
Walker went on to say there’s a wedding planned in December and they’re thankful to have the water back on in time for the ceremony.
Philadelphus Church will also be celebrating their 200-year anniversary in March 2021.
