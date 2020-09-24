Tim’s Two Cents podcast with USM men’s basketball coach Jay Ladner

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we chatted with University of Southern Mississippi men’s basketball coach Jay Ladner.
Ladner, who wrapped up his first season at the helm of the Golden Eagles this past season, prepped at Oak Grove High School and played for USM men’s basketball coaching icon M.K. Turk in the 1980s.
Ladner won more than 500 games at the high school level during stops at Oak Grove and St. Stanislaus high schools. He went to Jones County for two seasons, winning the JuCo national championship in his second year with the Bobcats.
From Ellisville, Ladner moved to his first senior college assignment at Southeastern Louisiana University. He spent four years as the Lions' head coach, winning 22 games in his final season.
Ladner was hired at his alma mater on April 18, 2019.
On this week’s podcast, Ladner talked about the Golden Eagles' current workouts and upcoming season.
