‘Skip the Line’ coming to driver’s license stations statewide on Oct. 1

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new way to cut down wait times at Mississippi driver’s license stations will soon be available in the Pine Belt.
It’s called “Skip The Line.”
Going to the driver’s license station can be an all-day adventure, maybe even spending an hour or two waiting to get your license renewed, which can be frustrating.
But that could change soon as the Mississippi Department of Public Safety launches the Skip the Line program statewide on Oct. 1.
The feature is already available at stations in the Jackson and Gulf Coast metro areas.
The Skip the Line program will allow customers to set appointments online, which will give you first priority over walk-ins.
Customers can also view the lines at stations across the state through a live video feed at driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov.
You will be able to schedule appointments at telegov.egov.com/dps.
All firearm permit renewal applications have already moved to mail-in only. The renewal applications can be found at the Driver Service Bureau website.
Patrons must wear masks at driver’s license stations.
Also beginning Oct. 1, the alphabet schedule will no longer be in effect.
