Sen. Hyde-Smith, Espy comment on Supreme Court vacancy

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Senate candidate Mike Espy spoke exclusively with WDAM, discussing their opinions on the vacant Supreme Court seat.
With the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, an open seat lies on the nation’s highest court.
President Donald Trump is expected to announce his nominee for the seat on Saturday.
In the meantime, Senate Democrats and Republicans are divided on the topic- with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pressing for a Senate vote on the nominee this year.
But, Democrats are insisting to hold off until after Nov. 3, citing Sen. McConnell set a precedent in 2016 when the Senate did not vote on President Barack Obama’s nominee.
Mississippi incumbent Sen. Hyde-Smith says she is expecting a vote in the Senate this year.
“I feel like the nomination will come and we will have appropriate hearings and I think we will have a vote on the Senate floor,” said Sen. Hyde-Smith. “The American people elected a Republican Senate and they elected a Republican president. And, I think that it is an appropriate time to do this and I have no problem whatsoever moving forward with this.”
However, her opponent, candidate Espy disagrees.
“We’ve got an election in 40 some odd days now,” said Espy. “And, this is a rush, this is a power grab. I believe that we can wait 40 days to see what the verdict is going to be. So, that president will then be able to nominate someone for this appointment, and then the next Senate would have the ability to confirm.”
If confirmed by the Senate, President Trump’s nominee could mean a 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.