Seminary man sentenced to 16 months for felony firearm possession

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A federal judge sentenced a Seminary man who escaped from jail earlier this year to prison time Thursday under Project EJECT.
Judge Keith Starrett sentenced 32-year-old Alexander Knight to 16 months in federal prison followed by three years of probation after he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Following his arrest by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office in November 2019, Knight and two other inmates managed to escape from the Covington County Jail in January before he was federally indicted, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins said Knight and the other two inmates, Dylan Parr and Christopher Love, used bed sheets to climb through a skylight at the jail.
Knight remained at large for more than two weeks before being recaptured at his father’s home by Covington County Sheriff’s deputies and members of the U.S. Marshals and taken into federal custody.
Parr was captured in the Hot Coffee area two days after the escape, and Love was captured in Texas in February.
Knight was originally indicted for the offense on Jan. 29, 2020 and pleaded guilty on June 10, 2020.
Project EJECT is an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi to reduce violent crime.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Covington County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew W. Eichner prosecuted the case.
