Renovated Hattiesburg Winn Dixie includes new pharmacy, floral department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A newly renovated Winn-Dixie grocery store in west Hattiesburg is giving shoppers some new options.
The store at 4400 Hardy Street has been open for about 20 years.
It has a new look to its exterior.
A pharmacy and floral department have also been added.
Two weeks ago, Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers Inc., closed another nearby Winn-Dixie in the Lincoln Square Shopping Center that had also been in operation for about 20 years.
Company representatives say it was done as part of a consolidation effort which involved closing one store and increasing investment in the other.
Customers like Ruth Hall of Petal say they were sad to see the Lincoln Square location shut down.
“When I’d go to Hattiesburg Clinic, I could go on down to that store," Hall said. “I hated to see it go, but I was glad they had a backup.”
But, other customers say the Hardy Street location is convenient for them.
“Everything is here and it’s closer to home and I don’t have to travel so far and it pretty much has everything that I need here, so I just come here, get it and go,” said Latasha Holmes, another shopper from Hattiesburg.
Meanwhile, residents who live near the Lincoln Square Shopping Center won’t have to wait long for a new grocery to move into the former Winn-Dixie location.
One of the property owners says a new Corner Market will be locating there soon, and may be ready to welcome shoppers before the end of the year.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.