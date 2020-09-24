Rain this morning from Beta, drying out later today

We’re starting off this morning with a few showers and temperatures in the mid-70s. The leftovers of Beta are moving through this morning and should clear the area around lunchtime. So we’ll leave a small chance of rain through 1 p.m. Highs today will be in the mid-70s with a lot of humidity. Temperatures this evening will fall into the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.