Rain this morning from Beta, drying out later today

We’re starting off this morning with a few showers and temperatures in the mid-70s. The leftovers of Beta are moving through this morning and should clear the area around lunchtime. So we’ll leave a small chance of rain through 1 p.m. Highs today will be in the mid-70s with a lot of humidity. Temperatures this evening will fall into the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.
We’ll start to dry out tomorrow but clouds will still linger for most of the day. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Temperatures will fall into the 70s towards kickoff for those Friday night football games.
Nicer weather will move in this weekend with more sunshine and highs in the mid-80s.
Next week is looking a lot dryer with a ton of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to low 80s for Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will move through by the middle of next week. That will usher in much cooler air. Highs will fall to the upper 70s towards late next week.
