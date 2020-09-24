Purvis to put undefeated mark on line at Seminary

SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - Purvis High School has opened a football season undefeated after three games for the first time since 2014.
After being drown in a second-half tsunami of points by Taylorsville High School in its Seminary High School, the Bulldogs bounced back to snag a road win against a stout Raleigh High School.
When the Tornadoes and Bulldogs square off at 7 p.m. Friday, both will come in carrying a bit of confidence.
“Anytime you have some success, it’s going to make you feel better about what you are doing,” Purvis coach Brad Hankins said. "It’s kind of one of those things.
“We’ve told them that they’re going to be playing some good teams, but that they can be a good team, too, if they go about it the right way.”
And the right way for both teams this season has been to stick to the ground game offensively and give salty efforts on defense.
“We’re still definitely a run-oriented team,” Seminary coach Brian Rials said. "All our offensive line returned, so we have some experience up there and we’ll try and take advantage of that to take us as far as we can go.
“We’ve got a new quarterback (senior Jabori Potts), and he’s already thrown two touchdowns, which for us, is a lot.”
Potts has thrown for 221 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (1-1), with Randy Tanner grabbing three passes for 41 yards and a touchdown in two games.
Cameron Sanford has been the workhorse, rushing for 161 and three touchdowns, while catching two passes for 60 yards and a score.
Potts also has run for 31 yards and two touchdowns, while Ladarius Keys has rushed for 73 yards two touchdowns.
On defense, the Tornadoes' defense has pitched consecutive shutouts against Perry Central and Northeast Jones high schools.
“We’ve got a good chance when we can keep people off the scoreboard,” Hankins said.
Purvis also has relied on a steady ground game.
In the win over Northeast Jones, five Tornadoes had at least 10 carries and four rushed for at least 63 yards.
Senior Kade Sherrill has rushed for 194 yards and a touchdown 21 carries in his last two games, while Tikeveon Badon has run for 243 yards and three touchdowns on 38 carries in three games.
“They’re the same team that when we went down there last year, we thought they were just gonna roll over and they beat us by two touchdowns,” Rials said. “They’re a team playing with some confidence right now and feeding on that success.”
