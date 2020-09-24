People dissapointed in lack of supplies at mask, sanitizer giveaway in Hattiesburg

MCLSC would like to apologize for not having enough ppe(face masks) to give to everyone who came to McCann Church on September 24th. MCLSC requested a number of adult and children masks from the MS Health Department in an effort to provide some limited assistance during these difficult times. Unfortunately, in our capacity, we did not fully anticipate the number of persons who would be coming out and our supply did not meet the demands nor need. We understand that this may have created inconvenience and disappointment for those who had to wait in line, only to be told that the supply had run out. Again, we apologize and hope that persons will recognize our good intentions and accept our apology for our failure to meet the needs of everyone in line.

Sam H.Buchanan Jr., executive director of MCLSC