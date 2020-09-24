People dissapointed in lack of supplies at mask, sanitizer giveaway in Hattiesburg

Folks line up for a ppe and food box giveaway, but many left disappointed. (Source: WDAM)
By Jeffrey Morgan | September 24, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 4:51 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Center for Legal Services Corporation in Hattiesburg held a PPE giveaway Thursday at McCann Memorial Temple.

The flyer given out in advance mentioned Farmers to Families food boxes would be given away as well.

When folks arrived at 11:15 a.m., there were no boxes and there wasn’t enough PPE for those lined up.

WDAM spoke to MCLSC and McCann Memorial Temple about the issue.

McCann Memorial Temple responded with this statement:

“McCann Memorial Temple has been a distributor of the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program since May 22, 2020. We were informed that the program would be extended in this area until the end of September. However, we received an email this week that the program ended on September 21, 2020 and the Pine Belt area would not receive any more boxes. Although President Donald Trump stated that the program would be extended until October 31, 2020, the Pine Area was not included. Flyers about our joint partnership with the Mississippi Center for Legal Services had already been distributed to local media. Nevertheless, McCann Memorial Temple informed our followers via our Facebook page that the boxes would not be distributed but the face masks and sanitizer would still be available. Thank you.”
Clarissa Creagh, administrator at McCann Memorial Temple

MCLSC responded with this statement:

MCLSC would like to apologize for not having enough ppe(face masks) to give to everyone who came to McCann Church on September 24th. MCLSC requested a number of adult and children masks from the MS Health Department in an effort to provide some limited assistance during these difficult times. Unfortunately, in our capacity, we did not fully anticipate the number of persons who would be coming out and our supply did not meet the demands nor need. We understand that this may have created inconvenience and disappointment for those who had to wait in line, only to be told that the supply had run out. Again, we apologize and hope that persons will recognize our good intentions and accept our apology for our failure to meet the needs of everyone in line.
Sam H.Buchanan Jr., executive director of MCLSC

