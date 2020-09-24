Oak Grove opens region play with George County

“First off, George County beat us last year so that’s been our focus on playing them,” said Oak Grove head coach Drew Causey. “They have a Dandy Dozen [M.J. Daniels] that had two interceptions against us last year, took one back for a touchdown. In my opinion, [they] just embarrassed us at their place last year. So, that’s our focus and not worried about any other game besides this one this week.”