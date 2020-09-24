Oak Grove opens region play with George County

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Everybody in the Pine Belt knows what looms for Oak Grove on October 2.
The Warriors and Petal Panthers are on a collision course for one another. But before Oak Grove’s big rivalry game, it has to worry about the region 3-6A opener against George County.
The Rebels handed Oak Grove one its four losses last season with a 24-20 win in Lucedale.
“We just make sure to stay positive, try not to overlook our opponent,” said Oak Grove junior safety Quintin Sterling. “Make sure we keep looking forward.”
“First off, George County beat us last year so that’s been our focus on playing them,” said Oak Grove head coach Drew Causey. “They have a Dandy Dozen [M.J. Daniels] that had two interceptions against us last year, took one back for a touchdown. In my opinion, [they] just embarrassed us at their place last year. So, that’s our focus and not worried about any other game besides this one this week.”
