Meth charge means 10-year-plus sentence for Prentiss man

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 36-year-old Prentiss man was sentenced Thursday in federal court to 10 years and a month in jail after pleading guilty in June to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Melvin “Dogman” Fairman was sentenced by Senior United States District Court Judge Keith Starrett to 121 months in federal prison, followed by another five years of supervised release.
Fairman also was fined $9,000.
Fairman pled guilty before Starrett in federal district court in June 2020. He had been arrested and charged on July 11, 2019, with selling nearly a half-kilogram of methamphetamine for $3,300 in Jefferson Davis County.
The methamphetamine was sent to the Drug Enforcement Agency laboratory in Miami, Fla., where the tests revealed the methamphetamine was 89% pure.
