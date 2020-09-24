Lamar County superintendent gives update on school year

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County School District Superintendent Steven Hampton says this school year has been a bit of a learning experience for everyone in the district.
“Physical distance is tough, it really is, and then you throw in the difficulties with technology and internet capabilities and things like that," Hampton said.
When the school year began, the district gave students the option to return to class traditionally or virtually. Hampton says teachers and staff are doing their best when it comes to educating their students during this time.
“We are learning everyday how to better serve our virtual learners. Our teachers are working hard everyday," Hampton said. "A lot of them are working with traditional students in the classroom and virtual students at home. We’re wading through all those difficulties. Our teachers have done an amazing job.”
Hampton says he knows the district still has a way to go when it comes to the new way of learning during COVID-19, but he believes they are getting better.
“We’re getting better at it everyday, we still have a ways to go, but it’s not because our teachers aren’t working hard," Hampton said. "It’s just a new way that we have had to learn to be able to teach our students.”
