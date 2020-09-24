Lamar County residents encouraged to complete census

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County officials are looking to keep increasing the number of residents completing the census.
As of right now, 63.6% of residents in the county have already completed the 2020 census.
With the Sept. 30 deadline quickly approaching, county officials are urging people to complete the census and get the percentage up to 100%.
“If you haven’t responded, then someone will come knock on your door and ask you the questions in person," said county administrator Jody Waits. "We encourage you to do it online or by telephone because that’s a much easier way to do it.”
The Census is taken every 10 years in order to count the U.S. population.
The 2020 Census will be the 24th time the country has counted it’s population.
