La. businessman sentenced in pharmaceutical fraud scheme

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Louisiana man involved in a scheme to defraud health insurance providers out of hundreds of millions of dollars was sentenced to prison Thursday in Hattiesburg.
U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett sentenced Joseph L. Wiley II, 51, to serve three years in prison followed by three years of probation after his release. In addition to the prison sentence, Starrett ordered Wiley to pay a $500,000 fine and forfeit $300,000 to the government.
In April 2019, Wiley, of West Monroe, La., pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud.
According to prosecutors, Wiley used his business, Affordable Medication Solutions, to help pharmacies in Mississippi submit millions of fraudulent claims to government healthcare programs.
Prosecutors said Wiley created a program through Affordable Medication Solutions that allowed pharmacies to provide healthcare benefit programs with fraudulent documents showing co-payments had been paid on prescription medications through the business.
When the pharmacies were audited, Wiley helped them produce fraudulent documents including explanations of benefits and fake checks.
Prosecutors said Wiley, in all, helped conceal $56 million in fraudulent billings.
In the three-to-four-year period the elaborate scheme operated, more than $510 million were bilked from medical insurers.
In July, three of the ring leaders of the fraud were given lengthy prison sentences for their roles in the scam.
