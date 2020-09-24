Columbia opens home slate with rival East Marion

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Just one more non-region game for the Columbia Wildcats before they begin their defense of region 8-3A.
After spending the first three weeks on the road, Columbia (3-0) returns to Payton Field on Friday to host cross-county rival East Marion (0-3) at 7 p.m.
“This is an important game for our communities,” said Columbia head coach Chip Bilderback. "We want to be able to play more of a complete game, that’s what we’ve been searching for. But also, we still want to make that little improvement on offense, defense and within the kicking game.
Considering everything going on, I feel really good about where we are. We’re 3-0 but the main thing is that we’ve gotten better every week."
