Annual Hope Clinic banquet to go virtual

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hope Clinic in Hattiesburg is gearing up for its annual banquet, but it will be a bit different this year.
The banquet will be virtual due to COVID-19, and they are calling it “Home with Hope.” \
Each year the clinic raises money for expenses. This year funds are being raised for a new facility.
“This year, particularly, we are raising money for a larger facility so that we can make a stronger impact in the community," said executive director Karen Sims said. "Seeing more women and men in unplanned pregnancies, offering them free pregnancy testing, free ultrasound, counseling, education, material assistance, helping them to connect with other community organizations.”
The banquet will be held on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
“Anyone can register for the event," Sims said. "They can go to www.hcfriends.com and register to attend the virtual banquet.”
At the website, you can also donate toward the fundraiser
