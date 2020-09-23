William Carey breaks school record for fall enrollment

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University set an all-time school record for fall enrollment this year with 5,260 students, a 3.3% increase from last year.
“In spite of the uncertainty that surrounds the COVID-19 pandemic, William Carey continues to offer strong programs that attract increasing numbers of students,” said WCU President Dr. Tommy King in a news release.
The School of Education, the Winters School of Music and the College of Health and Sciences all set new high marks for enrollment in its programs.
With more than 1,700 students this semester, the School of Education saw an enrollment increase of 35% from last year, as well as a 50% increase in undergraduate students.
The Winters School of Music reached its highest enrollment with 185 students, and the College of Health and Sciences set a record with 1,052 students.
“We are extremely grateful to our students for trusting us to take care of their safety and to join us on campus this fall. It is exciting to see our students pursue their calling by completing degrees that will serve their communities,” said Dr. Ben Burnett, WCU’s acting executive vice president.
William Carey also saw a record enrollment for the summer semester this year.
