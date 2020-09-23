West Jones Elementary music teacher wins TEC, WDAM 7 Golden Apple Award

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - This month’s TEC and WDAM 7 Golden Apple Award winner is Jade McBride, a West Jones Elementary Kindergarten through sixth-grade music teacher.
WDAM 7 received nominations detailing McBride as a teacher who sacrifices weekends and late evenings to make sure she is giving 110% to her students and their productions.
The nominations went on to say that McBride started an ‘Oscars Awards Night’ to make sure other teachers are recognized for their hard work. McBride said she wants to give back to her students because they are worth it.
“I want them to feel special and know how important they are to all of us," McBride said. “I think that’s just one of the normal things that we do here at West Jones Elementary. We want to make sure that our students feel loved and feel special and feel safe and whatever I can do to be a part of that, that’s what I want.”
McBride said she feels like her students are her very own kids.
“... My kids here at school, they’re also very special to me," McBride said. “They have a place in my heart, so whatever I can do for them to let them know how special they are that’s what I want to do.”
McBride wanted to leave this line of encouragement to her fellow teachers:
“I know how hard it can be right now, especially with COVID going on, but just keep fighting the good fight and keep encouraging one another and just remember why we do this, just love our kids,” McBride said.
