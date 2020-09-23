Wayne County EMA holds drive-thru mask giveaway

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Emergency Management Agency held a drive-thru mask giveaway on Wednesday at the Waynesboro City Auditorium.
Members of the community came out to pick up their free masks which were provided for by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The event was held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and was especially emotional for Teresa Johnson, a Wayne County resident who says she recently lost a loved one to the COVID-19 virus.
“It just saddens my heart for people to think that COVID is not serious," she said. "It’s very serious, it’s very serious. People are dying from it. Thank you for us getting them for free, so that means everybody, even my little grandchildren have gotten free masks, thank you all so much.”
Officials at the EMA say they hope to have another mask giveaway in the future if supplies last.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.