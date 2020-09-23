R3SM, recovery partners begin replacement of Jeff Davis homes lost in April tornado

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - R3SM, the Jefferson Davis County Long Term Recovery Agency and other community partners have begun replacing homes lost in the deadly April 12 tornado.
The Ben Kitchens family in the Carson community of Jefferson Davis County is the first to get a used mobile home to replace one heavily damaged in that storm.
The home was delivered and set up on Kitchens' property last Friday. Kitchens and his daughter, Terrie, had been living in their damaged trailer since the twister hit.
Kitchens said the electricity will have to be turned on and other minor work will have to be done before they can move in, but he says he’s grateful to the recovery organizations that got him the new residence.
Meanwhile, Mavis Creagh, executive director of R3SM, says her organization will be helping another two dozen tornado victims in Jefferson Davis County with replacement homes or major repairs.
Case workers met in Prentiss on Wednesday to go over new and existing requests for assistance.
