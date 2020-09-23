‘Right Way to Throw Away’ happening Oct. 3

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg, Forrest County and Lamar County are hosting the ‘Right Way to Throw Away’ event on Oct. 3, 2020.
During the pandemic, folks may have had extra time to clean up around their houses. And now, some of the items gathered could be collecting dust.
But the question lingers- how do you properly dispose of them?
On Saturday, Oct. 3rd from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m., residents can stop by the ‘Right Way to Throw Away’ event. It is happening at two locations- the Bobby L Chain Municipal Airport at 29 Academy Dr. in Hattiesburg and the Lamar County Multipurpose Center at 99 Central Industrial Row in Purvis.
Officials say people can drop off items like cleaners, transmission fluid, bleach and old electronics to be properly disposed of. However, there are some things that will not be accepted.
“Ammunition, explosives, medical waste, syringes, radioactive materials and PCVs, we don’t take any of those,” said Forrest County District 5 Supervisor Chris Bowen.
Bowen is urging residents to use caution when gathering items.
“Be extremely careful with how they arrange those materials that they bring to us,” said Bowen. “And, to make sure and not put anything that could be ignitable or explosive or corrosive next to each other. So, they need to be very careful in the way they collect and transport anything they bring to us.”
If you’re planning to stop by, you’re asked to stay inside your vehicle due to COVID-19 precautions.
The event was originally set to happen in April but was pushed back due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
