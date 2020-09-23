Rain from Beta moves in later today

We’re starting off this morning with a few clouds and temperatures in the mid-60s. Today will be cloudy with scattered thunderstorms as the remnants of Beta move though the area. This could give us times of heavy rain so keep your raincoat handy. Highs will be in the upper 70s with higher humidity. Temperatures this evening will fall into the mid-70s. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
Expect more of the same tomorrow. More thunderstorms with heavy rain from the leftovers of Beta. Highs will be in the low 80s.
By Friday, Beta’s leftovers will move east of the Pine Belt, taking the best chances of rain along with it. That will allow us to start drying out with highs in the mid-80s. We should be good to go for Friday Night Football.
Nicer weather will move in this weekend with more sunshine and highs in the mid-80s.
Next week is looking a lot dryer with a ton of sunshine. We may see a cooler pattern move in as well so we may have to bump down our temperatures. For now, I’ll keep highs in the low 80s.
