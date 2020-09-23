Player of the Week - PCS running back Marquis Crosby

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Marquis Crosby has been tearing through defenses long before he donned a Bobcat uniform.
As a sophomore at Seminary, he led the Bulldogs to the class 3A state championship game behind 2,063 yards and 24 touchdowns. His decision to transfer to Presbyterian Christian School in 2019 was not on a whim.
“They’ll help me with my school, become a better person, get out of my comfort zone, talk more," Crosby said. “Just being around people that’s motivated to do something in life.”
Crosby hasn’t missed a step since his move to Hattiesburg - his 17 carries for 326 yards and five touchdowns on Friday further proved that.
After rushing for over 1,400 yards while fighting through an ankle injury last year, Crosby is at full strength in 2020. He leads the state with 1,227 yards rushing through five games.
Unsurprisingly, he is first to credit his teammates.
“They’re very good,” Crosby said. "They’re competitive, they like to block for me and I’m just thankful for them.”
“He’s very, very humble," said PCS head coach Derek White. “He’s a young man that doesn’t want a lot of ‘me.’ It’s not about me, it’s about our team. He’s willing to do anything we ask him to do. He’s an exceptional young man.”
Louisiana Tech thinks so, one of the only Division I schools to offer Crosby a scholarship - and one he committed to this summer.
”They love him, they’ve loved him since day one," White said. “He was their number one guy. Coach [Skip] Holtz called me and asked me what kind of young man he was. I didn’t have any reserve at all telling him how great of a young man he is. They’re going to get a great football player, great leader, great student and a great human being. His potential is through the roof.”
The potential was always there,even back when Crosby was known as “Man-Man” as an 8th grader at Seminary.
He’s learned a lot since then.
“That I can’t do everything by myself," Crosby said. "We all gotta work hard to be successful. We just got to push each other every day.”
