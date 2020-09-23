Major street paving project planned for Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A major street paving project is planned for several areas around the city of Waynesboro.
The project is expected to cost nearly $1 million, but according to city officials, there’s enough cash on hand to pay for the work to be done.
This means no delays waiting for grants or loans to be approved and no interest to be paid, which will save taxpayers dollars.
Revenues for the city have increased thanks to a 1% tourism sales tax along with cost cutting measures.
