Laurel church donates trailer full of supplies to Hurricane Sally victims

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel will be donating more than 30,000 pounds of supplies to people impacted by Hurricane Sally in Alabama.
“We want to help other people," said pastor Bill Blair. "We want to bury the burdens of other people. We realize people are hurting right now. they’ve lost a lot of their property, they’ve lost possessions.”
Over the past week, the church has been collecting things like cleaning supplies, food, tarps and other essential items people might need to get back on their feet.
“We will also put about 30-40 thousand gospel tracts on this truck that can be shared and distributed to the people who come and pick up these items," Blair said.
The church also sent a trailer load of donations to Lake Charles after Hurricane Laura. Blair says their mission is to help people in anyway they can.
“We just kind of want to help them and encourage them," Blair said. "Most of all, we want to try to reach that physical need they’ve got in an effort to reach them spiritually. We know that they’re needing hope and we want to share the love of the Lord Jesus Christ with them. That’s our biggest desire, is to get the love of Jesus to them in hopes of just reaching one person with the Gospel of Jesus, then we feel like we’ve done what we’re supposed to be doing.”
The trailer leaves at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday.
