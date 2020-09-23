Lamar County first responders honored at luncheon

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County first responders were treated to an appreciation lunch by Jason Wesley State Farm Wednesday.
Members of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, volunteer fire departments, EMTs and other departments attended the lunch.
Wesley says he wanted to do something special for those who dedicate their lives to protecting the community.
“I just decided that I wanted to show our first responders in our community how much they’re appreciated and how blessed we are to live in this community," Wesley said.
Members of the Mississippi State Highway Patrol were also at the luncheon.
