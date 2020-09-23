Jefferson Davis County fugitive arrested in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police and U.S. Marshals arrested a Jefferson Davis County man Wednesday wanted on several charges.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said 35-year-old Enoch Ben Buckley was arrested by HPD’s Special Tactics and Rescue Team and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in the 1200 block of Beverly Hills Road.
According to Moore, Buckley was wanted on arrest warrants from Prentiss, Jefferson Davis County and the Mississippi Department of Corrections for two counts of aggravated assault, domestic violence-aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, armed car-jacking, kidnapping and burglary.
Buckley was booked in the Forrest County Jail.
