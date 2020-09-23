HPD: Shooting incident that injured 2 was accidental

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police have determined a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon at a hotel in Hattiesburg was an accident.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Luxury Inn on U.S. Highway 49 around 1:30 p.m. HPD officials said Tuesday evening that two people were hurt during the incident, which stemmed from an argument.
The pair were treated at an area hospital and released. No other injuries were reported.
HPD said Wednesday that it was determined after further investigation that the shooting was accidental. Police said others at the scene who were involved in the argument have not filed any criminal charges.
