Hand sanitizer, face mask and food box giveaway coming up Thursday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Center for Legal Services Corporation is holding a hand sanitizer and mask giveaway on Thursday in Hattiesburg.
The giveaway will take place at the McCann Memorial Temple on Kinnard Street starting at 11:15 in the morning.
Farmers to Families will be there giving away food boxes as well. The Farmers to Families Food Box Program was created under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program to help those with needs around the country.
To contact the Mississippi Center for Legal Services Corporation, call 1800-498-1804.
