Gordon’s Creek improvement project welcomed by Hattiesburgers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Gordon’s Creek runs through the heart of downtown Hattiesburg – and now it may be getting a facelift.
On Tuesday, the Hattiesburg City Council passed two agenda items related to the creek.
One authorized the city to apply for a grant to add a pathway along the creek between McLeod Street to East Hardy Street.
The other requested the Department of Finance and Administration to adopt a resolution declaring the need for $300,000 in bonds to help pay for for flood control, detention basins and other infrastructure improvements to the creek.
Sarah Carver, co-owner of Twin Forks Wine and Provisions, is excited about how this could help her business.
“I think it will impact us greatly," Carver said. “We bough this building with the knowledge the path will be going back there over seven years ago. So we’re so excited that it’s finally taking place, because in our plans we had always envisioned outdoor dining.”
Currently, the back of the building doesn’t allow for outdoor dining.
“We have a lot of erosion problems right now," Carver said. “That is going to be greatly improved with this walking path.”
As for the drainage issues, most of the storm water in downtown flows into Gordon’s Creek and eventually the Leaf River.
Reverend Carlos Wilson is hoping this may help the area around his church, Ebenezer Missionary Baptist.
“If there’s a flash flood, there’s some drainage issues up on Bouie Street all the way back to the river," Wilson said. “So if they’re going to do some drainage repairs, we’ll certainly need some down in this area as well.”
Wilson says the water can be an issue for the elderly people in the area. He’s hoping the efforts the city is making will remedy that.
“I think the city is doing a fairly good job addressing roads and sewage and this kind of stuff," Wilson said. “I’m happy to see it in eastern Hattiesburg.”
If the city receives the grant for the walking trail, the next step will be bids for the project and then construction.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.