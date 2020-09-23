Forrest Co. deputies working to identify cigarette thief

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect burglarized the Dollar General store on Elks Lake Road in Forrest County early Tuesday morning. But, it wasn’t cash they were after.
According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the burglar mainly stole cigarettes, Newport brand cigarettes to be exact.
Now, deputies are asking for help identifying the thief. Officials said the burglar was driving what appears to be a GMC Canyon or Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck.
If you can identify this truck or have any information on the break-in, you’re asked to call the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
