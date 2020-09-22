Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in shooting death of husband

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman charged with the 2017 shooting death of her husband pleaded guilty to manslaughter Tuesday in court.
Erikka Lee, 42, was originally charged with murder in the death of her husband, Marvin Collins.
The shooting took place on June 27, 2017, in the Mt. Pleasant community in Covington County.
Following the guilty plea, Judge Eddie Bowen sentenced Lee to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation after she is released.
