WEATHER: Cloudy and cool today, expect rain for the next couple days

We started off this morning with cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 60s. Today will be another cool & cloudy day with a few showers today. Highs topping out in the mid 70s for most but some of you will not get out of the 60s. Temperatures this evening will fall into the 60s. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.
The leftovers of Tropical Storm Beta will move into the area Tomorrow and Thursday. This will bring high rain chances and areas of heavy rain into the Pine Belt. Temperatures will warm up into the low 80s as the tropical airmass move into the area with much higher humidity.
Rain chances will go down this weekend. Outside of a stray shower, most of us will be dry with a good bit of sunshine with highs in the mid 80s.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.