Wayne County church accepting supplies for Hurricane Sally victims

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Harvest Temple in Waynesboro is collecting relief supplies for Hurricane Sally victims in Alabama and Florida.
The members say they know all too well what it’s like trying to recover from such a devastating event.
The church has teamed up with Wayne County Volunteer Fire Departments collecting non-perishable food items and cleaning supplies.
Relief coordinator Candice Jones says this is an opportunity to help those who are in need.
“You know this could’ve been us, and it was supposed to be, it was supposed to be us and when you’ve lived through a hurricane like we did here with Katrina, even though we weren’t directly hit, we were directly impacted and we were without power for almost three weeks here,” Jones said, “We just want to give back to others because one day it will be us again.”
The public along with businesses and other churches are urged to donate to the relief effort by bringing supplies to Harvest Temple or by contacting them to have a volunteer come pick your items up.
They are asking for canned goods, cleaning supplies and water but clothing isn’t being accepted at this time.
Dates and times for drop-off items follow:
- Thursday, September 24th: 10 a.m. till 6 p.m.
- Friday, September 25th: 10 a.m. till 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, September 30th: 12 p.m. till 8 p.m.
- Thursday, October 1st: 10 a.m. till 6 p.m.
- Friday, October 2nd: 10 a.m. till 6 p.m.
- Saturday, October 3rd: Volunteers leave to deliver donated items.
Anyone wishing to donate or need assistance getting items to the church can contact them at the following numbers:
Harvest Church: (601) 671-3703
Pastor Edward Bean: (601) 381-8433
