Two people injured during shooting at local hotel Tuesday afternoon

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon during a shooting that happened at a local hotel in Hattiesburg.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers responded to a shooting at the Luxury Inn hotel on U.S. Highway 49 in around 1:30 p.m.
Two people were injured during the incident, as it was a result of a verbal altercation.
Both individuals were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
