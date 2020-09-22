Two people injured during shooting at local hotel Tuesday afternoon

By Renaldo Hopkins | September 22, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 5:31 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon during a shooting that happened at a local hotel in Hattiesburg.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers responded to a shooting at the Luxury Inn hotel on U.S. Highway 49 in around 1:30 p.m.

Two people were injured during the incident, as it was a result of a verbal altercation.

Both individuals were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

