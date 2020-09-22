MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day in the U.S.
The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office provides an online voter information center to make sure all Mississippi have the resources they need to register and before heading to the polls.
In Mississippi, the deadline to register in person to vote is Oct. 5. Any registration applications that are to be mailed must be postmarked by Oct. 5.
Absentee voting opened Monday in Mississippi.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 2. Absentee ballots must be returned by mail by election day, Nov. 3.
