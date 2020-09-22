30th Annual Haunted Forest to still go on amid COVID-19

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - COVID-19 isn’t stopping the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department from having its 30th annual Haunted Forest.
“There was a big decision to be made this year with the pandemic going around," said Forrest County Fire Coordinator Chip Brown. "Do we go ahead and operate this year or do we not?”
Brown says there will be a few changes this year because of the pandemic, such as tickets being sold solely online.
“To buy your tickets, you can buy online, which are for sale now at hauntpay.com," Brown said "You just go in and look for NFVFD Haunted Forest in Hattiesburg and you can buy your ticket there. Everything will be sent to your phone and your email.”
To reduce the long, crowed lines, people will now have to wait in their vehicles before going into the forest.
“You will be entered into a virtual queue," Brown said "You won’t stand in line and wait your turn; you will wait in your vehicle until you get a text message when it’s your turn to line up. We will only have about 20 people or so in line at one time.”
Brown says they are working hard to make sure everyone has a spooky, but fun experience in the Haunted Forest this year.
“If you came last year, expect totally different this year," Brown said. "We change it up every year. All the men and women get down there and work. They’re 100 percent volunteers and they work numerous hours trying to put this on for our community.”
General admission tickets are $15, express tickets are $35.
Open dates are October 16-17, 23-24, and 30-31.
