Suspect in deadly Covington Co. shooting pleads guilty to manslaughter

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Covington County man charged with shooting a man to death in May pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter.
James Caves, 41, was originally charged with murder in the shooting death of 46-year-old Paul Edward Pierce.
The deadly shooting happened May 17, 2020, at Pierce’s home on Evergreen Church Road in Seminary. Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins said the two men knew each other.
According to Perkins, the shooting happened when an argument between Pierce and Caves turned violent.
Perkins said Caves shot Pierce once in the leg as they fought outside and then fired five more rounds into an exterior door of the home after Pierce went inside.
Caves left the scene after the shooting but surrendered to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office a short time later.
After the guilty plea, Judge Eddie Bowen sentenced Caves to serve 15 years in prison followed by five years of probation after he is released.
