Scheduled Locations for Free Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Free drive-through testing for COVID-19 is being offered by MSDH in partnership with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC).
Testing is open to all Mississippians, but before visiting a testing site, you must first be screened by speaking with a UMMC clinician to determine your likelihood of exposure to the virus.
You can call 601-496-7200 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday) or complete the UMMC COVID-19 online patient screening form here.
Each county below will have free testing at their respected health department.
On Tuesday, September 21st, the following counties will have conduct free testing at their respected health departments: Amite, Bolivar, Calhoun, Choctaw, Clarke, DeSoto, Holmes, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Leake, Marion, Pontotoc, Monroe, Simpson, Tunica, Yazoo.
On Wednesday, September 22nd, the following counties will conduct free testing: Greene, Grenada, Hancock, Humphreys, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jefferson, Lafayette, Noxubee, Pearl River, Rankin, Sunflower, Tippah, Wayne, Webster, Wilkinson.
On Thursday, September 23rd: Caroll, Franklin, Jones, Lamar, LeFlore, Marshall, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pike, Scott, Sharkey/Issaquena, Tishomingo, Warren, Winston, Yalobusha.
On Friday, September 24th: Claiborne, Coahoma, Covington, Harrison, Jackson, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Neshoba, Perry, Prentiss, Smith, Stone,Tate, Union, Walthall.
You can schedule an appointment here.
