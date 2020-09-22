Passing clouds and showers, thunders possible for Pine Belt

Passing clouds with a few showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon as Beta continues to float around - barely inland - Texas. The stationary boundary setup in the atmosphere nearby is also helping to act as a focal point for showers to develop. Temperatures will hang in the 70s through sundown then cool into the 60s overnight.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with more rain possible. The chance for rain will be around 60 percent. Highs will be around 80 degrees. It won’t be an all-day rain, as showers will be on-and-off through the day, but keep the umbrella nearby.
Thursday will look a lot like Wednesday. Highs around 80 with a 60 percent chance for rain.
Friday, Beta should be moving past the area and we will start to dry out. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with a 40-percent chance for a shower or storm.
Then this weekend, conditions will continue to improve with highs in the mid-80s and mostly dry conditions. There will still be a chance for a lingering shower or storm, but the chance for rain is around 20 percent.
Beyond that, a cooler drier pattern may try to settle across the area. All the while, we will continue to keep tabs on activity in the tropics.
