Jones College hosting community-wide blood drive

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College is hosting a community-wide blood drive on Tuesday, September 22, and Wednesday, September 23.
The blood drive will be held at the D.O. Thoms P.E. Building located along Augusta Street in Ellisville.
Vitalant is encouraging donors to make appointments to give blood between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.
You can make an appointment here with the Sponsor Code: JC1.
"We want donors to know their temperature will be taken at check-in. Those with temperatures higher than 99.5 will not be allowed to donate or remain at the site. We are setting up larger waiting areas with chairs six feet apart and providing individually packaged snacks and beverages,” said Jones College Blood Drive Coordinator and EMT instructor, Benji Sessums.
Donors will have the option to receive a phone call or text when it is time to donate when they make their appointment.
