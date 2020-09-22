Hattiesburg Clinic physician named State Board of Health chairman

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local physician was elected chairman of the board for the Mississippi State Board of Health Tuesday.
Thad F. Waites, M.D., M.A.C.C., a physician at Hattiesburg Clinic Heart & Vascular, was first appointed to the State Board of Health in 2010 and has recently served as the board’s vice president.
“I am excited to be the new chair of the Board of Health. It is an epochal time for the Board and for the Department of Health,” Waites said. “I am pleased to be part of the fight against the devastating pandemic as well as other challenges that lie ahead.”
Waites currently serves as co-director of the Cardiac Catherization Lab at Forrest General Hospital, and in 2018, he received the Master of the American College of Cardiology award, being the only Mississippian to receive the award.
For more information on the announcement, call (601) 268-5800 or visit here.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.