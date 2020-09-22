Hattiesburg City Council addresses Gordon’s Creek issue, accept NAMI gift

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council meeting Tuesday began with a presentation from the Pine Belt’s National Alliance on Mental Illness.
“The council and the mayor, each year, up their patron status with us – this has helped us get the word out to city employees and the citizens and help them,” said NAMI Pine Belt treasurer Joe Kinnan.
The national alliance is planning a virtual walk on Oct. 10 to raise funds for the different programs being put on by the organization.
“Educational programs who are experiencing mental illness, programs to stop mental illness from striking,” said Kinnan.
Meanwhile, the City of Hattiesburg is issuing $300,000 in bonds to address ongoing issues at Gordon’s Creek.
“We’ll be able to use that for detention basins, or some erosion control, drainage improvements and some other infrastructure around it. We know that so much of our stormwater drains into Gordon’s Creek and over time, it takes a toll and you start to see the banks erode and that affects homes and businesses," said Mayor Toby Barker.
Another project being taken on is the fifth installment of a pathway downtown as part of the city’s effort to connect the area.
“The long term is you should see those things tie together and have that whole pathway done. So, you take what is considered a liability in a drainage ditch which is Gordon’s Creek and you turn it into an asset, you turn it into an amenity that people will want to take part in and will hopefully bring commerce with it,” said Barker.
