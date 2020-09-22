Funeral services held for CFD captain who died last weekend

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters from several Pine Belt fire departments gathered in Columbia Tuesday to say farewell to a fellow firefighter who died Saturday after serving the city of Columbia for nearly a quarter-century.
Funeral services were held Tuesday afternoon at Colonial Funeral Home for Columbia Fire Department Capt. Kenneth “Kenny” Holloway.
Holloway, 48, died of natural causes at Marion General Hospital last Saturday.
Holloway was one of three captains in the Columbia Fire Department.
He worked for CFD for 24 years.
