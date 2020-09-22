Former Petal alderman charged with touching a child for lustful purposes

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Petal alderman has been charged with touching a child for lustful purposes.
Petal police officers arrested Joe Carey McMurry Sr. on Monday. The 81-year-old was booked into the Forrest County Jail just before noon.
McMurry is scheduled to have his initial court appearance at 3 p.m. Tuesday. WDAM 7 will have a reporter in the courtroom for the hearing.
Petal Police Chief Matthew Hyatt said McMurry last served on the city’s board of aldermen in 2005.
