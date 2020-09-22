Former Petal alderman charged with touching a child for lustful purposes

Former Petal alderman charged with touching a child for lustful purposes
Joe Carey McMurry Sr. (Source: Forrest County Jail)
By WDAM Staff | September 22, 2020 at 1:55 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 1:55 PM

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Petal alderman has been charged with touching a child for lustful purposes.

Petal police officers arrested Joe Carey McMurry Sr. on Monday. The 81-year-old was booked into the Forrest County Jail just before noon.

McMurry is scheduled to have his initial court appearance at 3 p.m. Tuesday. WDAM 7 will have a reporter in the courtroom for the hearing.

Petal Police Chief Matthew Hyatt said McMurry last served on the city’s board of aldermen in 2005.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.