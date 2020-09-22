Changes to absentee voting for 2020 election

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There are a few changes for the 2020 election regarding absentee voting.
With less than 45 days until the 2020 presidential election, absentee voting is up and running.
Officials say registered voters can vote absentee for a few reasons.
“Being a student away from their home town, being at work or in the military, a citizen overseas can vote,” said Marion County Circuit Court Clerk Janette Nolan. “Being over 65 is a reason to vote. Having a temporary or permanent disability, you know work shift prevents you from getting to the polls between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m... It’s that you’re unable to vote at your normal polling place on Election Day."
However, the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a few changes to absentee voting.
“House Bill 1521 did add that someone that is under a physician imposed quarantine due to COVID-19 or their care taker can use temporary disability due to that physician imposed quarantine as a reason to vote absentee,” said Nolan.
But, that is not the only change. The timeline for absentee voting is different in 2020.
“As long as we receive the ballot back within five days after the election day and it was postmarked by Election Day, we can count your ballot,” said Nolan.
If you’re planning to vote absentee, there are a couple of things to note.
“The voters can call our office and we can mail the absentee out to them,” said Nolan. “However, they need to keep in mind that only those that are temporary or permanently disabled or those that are 65 or older are the only ones that don’t have to have their registrar in their county notarize their ballot. Or, if we’re mailing it inside the county.”
You can vote absentee at your Circuit Court Clerk’s office every Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 3rd from 8 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Oct. 24th from 8 a.m. until noon and Saturday, Oct. 31st from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.