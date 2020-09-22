Absentee voting begins in Wayne County Tuesday

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2020 election got underway on Tuesday in Wayne County as some residents began voting by absentee ballot.
Wayne County Circuit Clerk Rose Bingham says turnout has been steady and encourages all voters to know exactly where their voting precinct is before Nov. 3.
“We have had an upswing in registrations and also to change the voter’s address if they’ve moved,” Bingham said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s just across town, it could prevent them from being in the correct precinct, so if they have moved, we encourage them to come and change that address.”
The deadline to vote is Oct. 5, and for those who are unable to make it to the polls, can come to the circuit clerk’s office and vote by absentee ballot.
Whether voting by absentee ballot or at the polls, a valid ID will be required before being allowed to cast your vote.
