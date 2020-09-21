29-year-old killed during ‘domestic violence incident’ in Simpson Co.

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has died following a “domestic violence incident” in Simpson County.
It happened Sunday around 6 p.m. when 911 operators received a domestic violence complaint with shots fired on 109 Walker Hooker Road.
Simpson County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and took James Edward Gray Jr., 39, into custody.
Arthur Montrel Jackson, 29, who had been shot, was taken to Magee General Hospital by family members before deputies arrived.
Jackson would pass away due to his injuries a short time later at the hospital. Gray Jr. is currently being held at the Simpson County Adult Detention Center and is charged with domestic violence.
According to officials, additional charges are anticipated.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.