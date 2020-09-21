WEATHER: Cloudy with showers today, expect more rain this week

We started off this morning with cloudy skies and light rain with temperatures in the mid 60s. Today will be another cool, cloudy, and rainy day with highs topping out in the low 70s for most but some of you will not get out of the 60s. Temperatures this evening will fall into the 60s. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.
Tomorrow will be a little warmer with highs reaching into the low to mid 70s but, we’ll still be dealing with widespread showers so keep your raincoat handy. The leftovers of Tropical Storm Beta will move into the area Wednesday and Thursday. This will bring high rain chances and areas of heavy rain into the Pine Belt. Temperature will warm up into the low 80s as the tropical airmass move into the area with much higher humidity.
Rain chances will go down this weekend. We still could see a few showers but most of us will see a good bit of sunshine with highs in the mid 80s
